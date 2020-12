Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 01:37s - Published 3 minutes ago

Newfie and Cavalier do circles for Christmas treats

Samson the Newfoundland and Rambo the Cavalier King Charles have been getting a Christmas treat everyday leading up until Christmas.

Their ears perk up when they hear the words “Christmas treats!” They’re even happy to do tricks for these special treats.

What a fun Christmas tradition for all!