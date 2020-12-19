Global  
 

Big doggy and little puppy get tasty Christmas treats

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 01:51s
Big doggy and little puppy get tasty Christmas treats

Big doggy and little puppy get tasty Christmas treats

Samson and Rambo have been very good all year and today they are getting some Christmas treats!

Samson, the 140 pound Newfoundland forgets his manners and heads right up on the table when he sees the delicious treat.

Once he is reminded to sit nicely like his buddy Rambo the Cavalier King Charles puppy, they are ready for their treats.

Samson seems to finish his at lightning speed while petite Rambo daintily takes his time.

These two are too cute!


