Blasts hit Yemen’s Aden airport as new unity government arrives

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 08:39s - Published
Blasts and gunfire were heard after a plane carrying the new Yemeni government arrived from Saudi Arabia.


Footage emerges of deadly blast at airport in Yemen [Video]

The blast happened just moments after a plane carrying a newly formed government cabinet landed in Aden, security officials said.

Explosions rock Yemen airport as new government arrives

 Saudi Arabia got feuding factions within the Yemeni government to form a unity cabinet, which is blaming Iran-backed rebels for the attack.
Yemen war: Explosions at Aden airport as new government arrives

 The explosions reportedly happened as cabinet ministers were getting off a plane from Saudi Arabia.
Yemenis light candles on Christmas Day to draw attention to continued crisis [Video]

Yemenis light candles on Christmas Day to draw attention to continued crisis

Yemeni citizens of Al-Jahmiliya neighbourhood, the most destroyed neighbourhood in Taez, light hundreds of candles on Christmas Day to draw the world's attention to end the war in their city.

Get set for more volatility in oil prices in '21 [Video]

Get set for more volatility in oil prices in '21

New lockdowns and a phased rollout of vaccines to treat the coronavirus could restrain crude oil demand next year, and perhaps beyond. Fred Katayama reports.

Yemen: Deadly blast as new government arrives at Aden airport

Loud blasts and gunfire were heard at Aden's airport shortly after a plane carrying the newly-formed...
Blast at Yemen's Aden airport as new Cabinet members land

There were no reports of casualties among the government delegation but officials at the scene said...
TV crew captures sound of blast and gunfire at airport [Video]

A loud blast and gunshots were heard at Aden's airport, reportedly after a plane carrying the Yemeni government landed.

