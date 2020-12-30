|
Blasts hit Yemen’s Aden airport as new unity government arrives
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 08:39s - Published
Blasts hit Yemen’s Aden airport as new unity government arrives
Blasts and gunfire were heard after a plane carrying the new Yemeni government arrived from Saudi Arabia.
|
|
|
|
|
