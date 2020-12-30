Year Of The Pandemic
Lockdowns across the country, more than 300,000 Americans dead and counting, and a global race to find a cure.
In 2020, a virus smaller than a speck of dust brought the world to a standstill.
A newsroom in a pandemicHindustan Times’ editors trace their learnings of the Covid-19 pandemic from the first reports that emerged on new year’s eve of 2019, as a cluster of unknown pneumonia cases detected in China’s..
Consumer Reports: Scammers target loan seekers amid pandemic financial woesThis year has created hardships for many people and when some sought help — in the form of a loan — they handed over what money they had and received nothing in return.
Covid-19: What do are the lawyers' expectations in the year 2021: Listen to them | Oneindia NewsAs the Coronavirus Pandemic kept raging in the entire year 2020, the lawyers in the country had to face an unprecedented situation as the courts shifted online. There were many challenges that the..