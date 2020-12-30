Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Year Of The Pandemic

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 06:33s - Published
Year Of The Pandemic

Year Of The Pandemic

Lockdowns across the country, more than 300,000 Americans dead and counting, and a global race to find a cure.

In 2020, a virus smaller than a speck of dust brought the world to a standstill.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Fukushima nuclear debris removal delayed by virus

Fukushima nuclear debris removal delayed by virus Tokyo (AFP) Dec 24, 2020 The removal of nuclear debris from Japan's crippled Fukushima power plant...
Energy Daily - Published

In Pictures: Royals in 2020 – face masks, video calls and Sussexes step down

The royal family has had a busy calendar of engagements this year, despite the pandemic disrupting...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Pandemic Drives Deadliest Year On Record In U.S.

Pandemic Drives Deadliest Year On Record In U.S. Watch VideoDeaths in the U.S. will top 3 million for the first time ever this year, and that's mainly...
Newsy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

A newsroom in a pandemic [Video]

A newsroom in a pandemic

Hindustan Times’ editors trace their learnings of the Covid-19 pandemic from the first reports that emerged on new year’s eve of 2019, as a cluster of unknown pneumonia cases detected in China’s..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 22:40Published
Consumer Reports: Scammers target loan seekers amid pandemic financial woes [Video]

Consumer Reports: Scammers target loan seekers amid pandemic financial woes

This year has created hardships for many people and when some sought help — in the form of a loan — they handed over what money they had and received nothing in return.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:59Published
Covid-19: What do are the lawyers' expectations in the year 2021: Listen to them | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: What do are the lawyers' expectations in the year 2021: Listen to them | Oneindia News

As the Coronavirus Pandemic kept raging in the entire year 2020, the lawyers in the country had to face an unprecedented situation as the courts shifted online. There were many challenges that the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:54Published