Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Movers: INTC, CAT

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Dow Movers: INTC, CAT

Dow Movers: INTC, CAT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%.

Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 23.1% gain.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%.

Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 23.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.6%.

Intel is lower by about 18.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 0.6%, and Walt Disney, trading up 2.4% on the day.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: CAT, AMGN [Video]

Dow Movers: CAT, AMGN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Amgen has lost about 5.1% of its value.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Movers: INTC, NKE [Video]

Dow Movers: INTC, NKE

In early trading on Monday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Nike registers a 44.6% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published
Dow Movers: INTC, V [Video]

Dow Movers: INTC, V

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Visa registers a 12.2% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published