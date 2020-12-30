Global  
 

Vaccine Scams

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
As more doses of the vaccine become available to more people across the state - health leaders warn about vaccine scams now circulating!

Waay 31's sierra phillips is live in decatur this morning with what you need to be aware of to protect yourself and your information!

Sierra?

People who have gotten the scam calls say someone who says they're from the alabama department of health will call and ask a series of questions about their personal information!

It's information officials say the department of health just wouldn't call and ask for.

A representative from the better business bureau also says another red flag is that they don't identify who the person is calling.

She also says that if you get a call about personal information-- don't give it out.

If you need to- look up that organization and call them back with their official number.

And huntsville police says first clue is in the number itself.

"when you get a call, an unknown number, a number that has an area code that doesn't exist.

Those type of things should be a sign that this might not be a call you should accept."

Police say you should avoid giving information out over the phone unless you are sure who you're taking to.

If you get one of these calls-- call the police.

Reporting live in decatur




