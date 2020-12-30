Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 8 minutes ago

As more doses of the vaccine become available to more people across the state - health leaders warn about vaccine scams now circulating!

People who have gotten the scam calls say someone who says they're from the alabama department of health will call and ask a series of questions about their personal information!

It's information officials say the department of health just wouldn't call and ask for.

A representative from the better business bureau also says another red flag is that they don't identify who the person is calling.

She also says that if you get a call about personal information-- don't give it out.

If you need to- look up that organization and call them back with their official number.

And huntsville police says first clue is in the number itself.

"when you get a call, an unknown number, a number that has an area code that doesn't exist.

Those type of things should be a sign that this might not be a call you should accept."

Police say you should avoid giving information out over the phone unless you are sure who you're taking to.

If you get one of these calls-- call the police.

