Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson urges adherence to the rules at press conferen

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Boris Johnson urges adherence to the rules at press conferen

Boris Johnson urges adherence to the rules at press conferen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to follow the rules this New Years Eve and celebrate responsibly.

Report by Odonovanc.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Boris Johnson signs post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Boris Johnson signs post-Brexit trade deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has formally signed the post-Brexit trade dealwith the EU, describing it as a “new beginning”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs Brexit deal [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs Brexit deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed the relevant treaty documents after his Brexit deal passed through the Commons. He said the treaty was 'not the end, but a new beginning.' Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:02Published
UK's House of Commons passes Brexit deal [Video]

UK's House of Commons passes Brexit deal

British lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, ending over four years of negotiation.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:30Published
Boris Johnson’s EU trade deal clears the Commons [Video]

Boris Johnson’s EU trade deal clears the Commons

Legislation to ratify Boris Johnson’s trade deal with the EU has cleared theHouse of Commons after MPs supported it by 521 votes to 73, majority 448. Ifthe Bill passes through the House of Lords later on Wednesday, provisions willcome into force at 11pm on Thursday when the current Brexit transition periodexpires.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

New Year's Eve New Year's Eve Holiday celebrated on 31 December

Stay home on New Year’s Eve, says intensive care doctor [Video]

Stay home on New Year’s Eve, says intensive care doctor

People are being urged to stay home on New Year’s Eve to prevent the “dire”situation in hospitals from getting worse. The Intensive Care Society’s DrZudin Puthucheary, who also works at the Royal London Hospital, believesoverworked hospital staff will have to deal with a further peak in Covid-19admissions after households in some areas were allowed to mix on ChristmasDay.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
Epicurean Hotel hosting New Year's Eve celebration|Morning Blend [Video]

Epicurean Hotel hosting New Year's Eve celebration|Morning Blend

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 05:22Published
New Year's Eve recipes|Morning Blend [Video]

New Year's Eve recipes|Morning Blend

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 05:18Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Williamson announces most primaries will still open [Video]

Williamson announces most primaries will still open

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced that the vast majority of primary schools will still open on January 4th. A small number in areas with high community infection rates will be open to children of key workers only. Secondary schools and colleges will be given more time to set up mass testing. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:00Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces new restrictions [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces new restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced to the House of Commons that the Midlands, North East, parts of the North West and parts of the South West will now move into Tier 4 with other areas moving to Tier 3. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published
Prof Pollard: Oxford vaccine approval is a fantastic moment [Video]

Prof Pollard: Oxford vaccine approval is a fantastic moment

Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, Professor Andrew Pollard, has said the sign off of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is a 'fantastic moment' after a year of struggling. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published

Related videos from verified sources

Sir Keir Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' in failing to act earlier [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' in failing to act earlier

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to apologise to thepublic for the way the latest coronavirus restrictions had been handled. TheLabour leader told an online press conference:..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:08Published