Boris Johnson urges adherence to the rules at press conferen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed the relevant treaty documents after his Brexit deal passed through the Commons. He said the treaty was 'not the end, but a new beginning.' Report by Odonovanc.
Legislation to ratify Boris Johnson’s trade deal with the EU has cleared theHouse of Commons after MPs supported it by 521 votes to 73, majority 448. Ifthe Bill passes through the House of Lords later on Wednesday, provisions willcome into force at 11pm on Thursday when the current Brexit transition periodexpires.
People are being urged to stay home on New Year’s Eve to prevent the “dire”situation in hospitals from getting worse. The Intensive Care Society’s DrZudin Puthucheary, who also works at the Royal London Hospital, believesoverworked hospital staff will have to deal with a further peak in Covid-19admissions after households in some areas were allowed to mix on ChristmasDay.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced that the vast majority of primary schools will still open on January 4th. A small number in areas with high community infection rates will be open to children of key workers only. Secondary schools and colleges will be given more time to set up mass testing.
Report by Odonovanc.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced to the House of Commons that the Midlands, North East, parts of the North West and parts of the South West will now move into Tier 4 with other areas moving to Tier 3. Report by Odonovanc.
Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, Professor Andrew Pollard, has said the sign off of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is a 'fantastic moment' after a year of struggling. Report by Browna.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to apologise to thepublic for the way the latest coronavirus restrictions had been handled. TheLabour leader told an online press conference:..
