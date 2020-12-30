MHP’s New Year’s enforcement period runs Dec. 31 to Jan. 3

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

Just off its Christmas enforcement period, the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) begins its New Year’s holiday enforcement period Thursday, Dec.

Order.... drivers should be prepared to see more state troopers on the road as we head into the new year.

During the 2019 new year's period, mhp investigated 81 vehicle crashes including 3 fatalities in the 2 day period.... they want to remind you....if plans include alcohol, please designate a sober driver before festivities start... and no one should begin 2021 with being arrested, facing medical bills, legal fees, and perhaps losing their job.... responsible decisions ensure safe travel and allows everyone to enjoy time spent with family and friends... the state