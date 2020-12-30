Kentucky Auditor Tests Positive for COVID-19 One Day After Receiving Vaccine

Global  
 

Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon announced Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 just one day after receiving the vaccine.

Possible appointment.... a kentucky elected official has announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus ... just a day after receiving his first round of covid-19 vaccine auditor mike harmon stated on twitter that he and his wife may have unknowingly been exposed to the virus shortly between the time they got the first dose of the vaccine on monday.

Both he and his wife are showing mild symptoms and




