Kentucky Auditor Tests Positive for COVID-19 One Day After Receiving Vaccine

Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon announced Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 just one day after receiving the vaccine.

Both he and his wife are showing mild symptoms and