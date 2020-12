Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf To Lift Time-Limited COVID-19 Restrictions On Monday, Jan. 4



The time-limited restrictions went into place about three weeks ago on Dec. 12. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 36:06 Published 1 hour ago

Restaurants Lose Court Bid Against Wolf Administration's Indoor Dining Ban



A federal judge has rejected a bid to block one of Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest orders trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:20 Published 6 days ago