Mayor Walsh Provides Update On COVID-19, Warns Against New Year's Parties
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh urged residents not to have New Year's Eve parties this year due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Warns People To Stay Vigilant Against COVID-19, Celebrate New Year’s Eve ResponsiblyTrang Do reports.
Mayor Marty Walsh Urges Vigilance Against COVID On ChristmasBoston Mayor Marty Walsh provided an update on coronavirus in the city.
'There Should Be No Holiday Parties': Mayor Walsh Warns Against Gatherings For HolidaysWith coronavirus cases surging, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said during his press conference on Thursday, “There should be no holiday parties, as hard as that sounds.”