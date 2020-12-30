Mayor Walsh Provides Update On COVID-19, Warns Against New Year's Parties

Global  
 

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh urged residents not to have New Year's Eve parties this year due to rising COVID-19 cases.


