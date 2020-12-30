Global  
 

Digging Out After The Storm

From Southeastern Minnesota to north Iowa - it was a winter wondland across much of the area Tuesday.

What are you tracking?

Live from southeastern minnesota to north iowa ?

"* it was a winter wondland across much of the area tuesday.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is talking with those digging out from the snow.

He joins us live in mason city?

"* alex?xxx amy ?

"* after the heavy snow fall that made it somewhat difficult to see yesterday ?

"* it's time to pick up a shovel ?

"* or fire up a snowblower ?*- and start clearing out.

It was a common sight today.

Driving around ?

"* you can see anyone digging out from the inches of snow piling up on sidewalks and driveways.

I caught up with a couple of mason city residents who are cleaning up from yesterday.

But the question is?

"*?

"*?

"* are th "more of, when we were going to get the snow and get it over with so we can get on with next year."

"i'm way past the days of wanting to snow.

My grandson was excited for it."

Reports that were called in to us yesterday reported about 3 and a half inches of snow fell in mason city.

The further south you go ?

"* in areas like des moines ?

"* they received nearly 10 inches of snow.

Thank you alex.

The same storm system also dumped snow in areas like chicago.

At o'hare airport ?

"* the official national weather service station there reported 2 point




