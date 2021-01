Boat headed to Lake Worth Beach missing with around 20 people aboard

Coast Guard officials said Wednesday they are searching for an overdue vessel with around 20 people aboard headed from the Bahamas to Lake Worth Beach.

NOW THE COAST GUARD ISSEARCHING FOR AN OVERDUE BOATTHAT WAS HEADING FROM THEBAHAMAS TO LAKE WORTH BEACH.IT'S BELIEVED AROUND 20 PEOPLEARE ON BOARD.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S TODDWILSON SPOKE WITH THE COASTGUARD MINUTES AGO AND JOINS USLIVE... TODD?AT THE MOMENT THE COAST GUARDTOLD ME THEY HAVE NO IDEAWHERE THE BOAT AND ITSPASSENGER ARE.

THE COAST GUARDSAYS THERE'S NO TIME LIMIT ONHOW LONG THEY'LL CONTINUESEARCHING.

IN LAKE WORTHBEACH, TODD WILSON, WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5.APPROXIMATELY 20 PEOPLE ABOARDA MAKO CUDDY CABIN BOAT LEFTFREEPORT SUNDAY TO BIMINI.

THECOAST GUARD SAYS THE GROUPLEFT BIMINI ON MONDAY ANDSHOULD HAVE DOCKED IN LAKEWORTH BEACH THE SAME DAY.

THECOAST GUARD GOT A CALL TUESDAYFROM THE ROYAL BAHAMAS DEFENCEFORCE ASKING FOR HELP TOLOCATE THE VESSEL.

SINCE FIVTHIS MORNING THE COAST GUARDHAS BEEN OUT IN THE ATLANTHELPING WITH THE SEARCH.IN THIS CASE, WE DON'T REALLYHAVE THE LOCATION EXCEPT FORTHE FINAL DESTINATION.

WE AREJUST SEARCHING THE GULF STREAMBETWEEN THE BAHAMAS AND SOUTHFLORIDA.THE COAST GUARD SAYS THERE'SNO TIME LIMIT ON HOW LONGTHEY'LL CONTINUE SEARCHING.

INLAKE WORTH BEACH, TODD WILSOWPTV NEWS CHANNEL 5.MORE BREAKING NEWS..