Port Chester Restaurant Owners Call For Lift Of COVID Restrictions

Port Chester restaurants owners forced to close their doors because of COVID restrictions want answers.



Related videos from verified sources Judge says New York State must compromise on COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants



The owners of The Quarter in Buffalo and Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club in Cheektowaga said a judge stated the state must come up with a compromise to open bars and restaurants in Erie County's orange.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:03 Published 2 days ago Restaurant Owners, Workers Call COVID-19 Dining Restrictions 'Extinction Event'



A judge denied a request that would have restored indoor and outdoor dining in Baltimore City despite COVID-19 concerns, Mayor Brandon Scott's office said Wednesday evening, one week after a judge in.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:13 Published 1 week ago Bar, Restaurant Owners Air Grievances About Restrictions



Some restaurant owners call Minnesota’s new COVID dining restrictions a slap in the face, reports Erin Hassanzadeh (2:21).WCCO 4 News At 10 - Dec. 16, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:21 Published 2 weeks ago