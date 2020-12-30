Limited alcohol sales to Mississippi customers for New Year festivities

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 minutes ago

Mississippi bars and restaurants are limited in selling alcohol to customers ringing in the new year.

Mississippi bars and restaurant are limited in selling alcohol to customers ringing in the new year.

- an executive order by gov.

Tate- reeves says alcohol may not - be sold between 11 p.m.

And 7 - a.m.- it is one of several- restrictions the governor set t- try to limit the spread of the- coronavirus.- reeves issued the order dec.

9,- and it took effect dec.

11.

- the governor later amended the- order to extend a mask- mandate to 78 of the 82 - counties, but the amendment did- not change the limits on alcoho- sales.- the order remains in place unti- jan.