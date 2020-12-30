Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Limited alcohol sales to Mississippi customers for New Year festivities

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Limited alcohol sales to Mississippi customers for New Year festivities

Limited alcohol sales to Mississippi customers for New Year festivities

Mississippi bars and restaurants are limited in selling alcohol to customers ringing in the new year.

Debris.- - mississippi bars and restaurant- are limited in selling alcohol- to customers ringing in the new- year.

- an executive order by gov.

Tate- reeves says alcohol may not - be sold between 11 p.m.

And 7 - a.m.- it is one of several- restrictions the governor set t- try to limit the spread of the- coronavirus.- reeves issued the order dec.

9,- and it took effect dec.

11.

- the governor later amended the- order to extend a mask- mandate to 78 of the 82 - counties, but the amendment did- not change the limits on alcoho- sales.- the order remains in place unti- jan.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Local bar discusses alcohol sales after governor's order: New Year's Eve 2020 [Video]

Local bar discusses alcohol sales after governor's order: New Year's Eve 2020

A co-owner of Mike's Grill and Bar on Tupelo's Cliff Gookin Blvd. shared her reaction to the governor's order.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Black Friday Buzz Not The Same This Year [Video]

Black Friday Buzz Not The Same This Year

Black Friday traditionally kicks off the holiday shopping season with big sales and a crush of customers. But hard-hit retailers are hoping customers will still line up for the deals, just in different..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:05Published
Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 New User Interface Driver Information Module [Video]

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 New User Interface Driver Information Module

"The XC40 Recharge is the first of several fully electric Volvos to come and today’s production start represents a significant step towards Volvo Cars’ ambition to reduce its CO2 footprint per car..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 01:10Published