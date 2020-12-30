Health Experts Once Again Warning About Risks Of Large Gatherings
CBS4's Nikki Battiste reports on the COVID concerns around New Year's Eve celebrations.
Fox News’ ‘War On Christmas’ Gets A COVID-19 TwistFox News host Tucker Carlson suggested that public health experts are urging Americans to avoid large holiday gatherings simply to assert their power over Christmas.
1 in 3 Parents Think Holiday Family Gatherings Are Worth Risk of COVID-19
The findings are according to the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at Michigan..
As The National Guard Arrives To Process Corpses, Ted Cruz Fusses About His Turkey DayThe Great State of Texas is staggering under the weight of surging coronavirus cases and deaths.
Morgues in Texas are overflowing, and the National Guard has been sent to El Paso to process bodies...