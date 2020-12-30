Pandemic putting local NYE tradition on hold

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

20s wind: light confetti falling... revelers cheering... and midnight kisses... ringing in the new year is always one big party around the globe.

But this years' celebrations will strike a different chord... as covid?

"*19 infections reach record numbers daily.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto joins us live from blue moon ballroom ?

"* who's ne festivities have been put on pause this year.

This would've been blue moon's 14th year having a new year's eve dance.

But this year ?

"* te place will be like you see it now ?

"* vaccant due to the pandemic.

In years past, the celebration would begin with an hour long swing dance lesson ?

"* followed by mus and dancing until the midnight countdown.

Members of community would bring apps and drinks to share for a night filled with dancing, music, and friends.

Ballroom owner fred gommels says he's gotten used to the protocols that have come with the pandemc, and now that the covid vaccine is out ?

"* there is hope i air for tradition "the music and the dance, yes that's all wonderful ?

"* b it's the friends and the community ?

"* that i will personally will miss the most."

Gommels tells me group classes at blue moon ballrom will resume in janurary in addition to the private lessons currently being offered.

Live in rochester, samantha if you have planning to do for the new year ?

"* the venue holds wedding receptions and