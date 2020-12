'Bunch of baloney': Amanda Carpenter calls out Josh Hawley Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:39s - Published 2 minutes ago 'Bunch of baloney': Amanda Carpenter calls out Josh Hawley CNN political commentator Amanda Carpenter says Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) motivation to say he will object when Congress counts the Electoral College votes is purely political and not a principled stance like he claims. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like