11pm Pike County Body 12.30.2020

State police say the body of a person found Sunday in Pike County is that of a woman who had been reported missing earlier this month.

According to k-s-p..

The body of 39-year-old clara morgan o'brien...was found on lick creek road.

O'brien had been reported missing on december 19.

State police say investigators received a tip this week, about where her body could be.

According to k-s-p... her body was found near the home of 44-year-old chadwick hunt.

Hunt was arrested last night..

And is now charged with abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering.

According to his arrest citation.... hunt told investigators... o'brien had died, and he moved her body, to conceal it.

