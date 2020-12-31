11pm Pike County Body 12.30.2020
State police say the body of a person found Sunday in Pike County is that of a woman who had been reported missing earlier this month.
According to k-s-p..
The body of 39-year-old clara morgan o'brien...was found on lick creek road.
O'brien had been reported missing on december 19.
State police say investigators received a tip this week, about where her body could be.
According to k-s-p... her body was found near the home of 44-year-old chadwick hunt.
Hunt was arrested last night..
And is now charged with abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering.
According to his arrest citation.... hunt told investigators... o'brien had died, and he moved her body, to conceal it.
