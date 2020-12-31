Governor Extends Executive Order

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 minutes ago

However, hospitals will now resume elective and non-emergency procedures.

Governor Holcomb is extending the executive order for a health emergency in the state of Indiana.

Extended the executive order for another three weeks.

While the order will stay mostly the same..

There is one change taking place news 18's meredith hackler joins us now to tell us what the update is meredith?

Jeff sam governor eric holcomb made the decision to lift the exectuive order that previously postponed elective procedures across the state of indiana.

This comes as the governor says hospitilization rates have improved.

The governor says they have been in regular contact with hospitals across the state.

After being in regular contact with several they have said that they can handle capacity and resume elective and non- emergency procedures.

According to the hospital census around 3-thousand hoosiers currently remain hospitalized with covid-19 state wide.

Daily admissions as of decmber 23rd were around 400 people..

Which according to state health commissioner dr. kristina box does remain on the higher end of admissions that the state has seen during the pandemic.

While hospitals have assured the governor they can handle resuming elective and non emergency procedures..

He says things could still change in the future.

I say that today but we monitor these numbers again everyday every week.

So while there is an executive order out there that goes three weeks we are going to be reviewing this tomorrow and the next day wether it's a holiday or not.

This new executive order will last until january 24th.

Other than the changes to elective and non emergency procedures everything else will stay the same.

Governor holcomb was joined by u.s. senator mike braun during the press briefing today.

