Wisconsin Hospital Worker Fired After 57 Vials Of COVID Vaccine Were Ruined

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:20s
A Wisconsin hospital worker has been fired for intentionally removing COVID-19 vaccine from a refrigerator – forcing the hospital to throw out more than 500 doses.


