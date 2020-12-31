Wisconsin Hospital Worker Fired After 57 Vials Of COVID Vaccine Were Ruined
Wisconsin Hospital Worker Fired After 57 Vials Of COVID Vaccine Were Ruined
A Wisconsin hospital worker has been fired for intentionally removing COVID-19 vaccine from a refrigerator – forcing the hospital to throw out more than 500 doses.
