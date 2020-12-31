Wisconsin Hospital Worker Fired After 57 Vials Of COVID Vaccine Were Ruined

Local health system leaders plan to finish vaccinating targeted staff next week, say some declined



wLocal healthcare systems say they will finish vaccinating their target workers at the start of the new year. So far, the Wisconsin DHS says just under 50,000 statewide have received it. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:54 Published 1 hour ago

Sharp Hospital COVID-19 vaccine controversy



On Wednesday, more questions were raised about Sharp HealthCare giving the COVID-19 vaccine to lower priority-tier recipients after ABC10 News was sent social media images of personal trainers who.. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 03:10 Published 3 hours ago