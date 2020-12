Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:37s - Published 2 minutes ago

Nevada Governor: Large gatherings 'irresponsible' for New Years Eve

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak condemned large events and gatherings for New Year's Eve which he says will likely lead to a dire public health risk, hospital overruns and deaths.

In a virtual news conference Wednesday, the governor continued to plead with people to stay home instead of appearing in public to welcome 2021.