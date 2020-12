How Nevada prepares for big crowds

PLEADS WITH NEVADANS TO STAYHOME FOR THE HOLIDAY.

..13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER KELSEYMCFARLAND IS LIVE NEAR THEPLAZA HOTEL AND CASINO INDOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS WITH MORE ONTONIGHT'S EVENTS.THE PLAZA- IS HOSTING THE ONLYLIVE FIREWORKS SHOW IN DOWNTOWNLAS VEGAS TONIGHT.IT'LL BE VISIVLE FOR MILES, BUTWILL LIKELY DRAW A CROWD.UP TO 14 THOUSAND PEOPLE AREEXPECTED TO GATHER AROUNDFREMONT STREET TONIGHT,ALTHOUGH LIVE SHOWS..BANDS AND ENTERTAINMENT HAVEBEEN CANCELLED.FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ISALLOWING VISITORS TO WALK UNDERITS CANOPY FOR A 25 DOLLAR"SECURITY FEE"...ALLOWING PEOPLE TO COME AND GOFRFRFR ADJACENT CASINOS.THE WEBSITE- INDICATING THATFACE MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED..ALONG WITH SOCIAL DISTANCING.GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK..CALLING ADVERTISED GATHERINGS"IRRESPONSIBLE" -- WARNING THECELEBRATIONS WILL CAUSE APUBLIC HEALTH DISASTER.RIGHT NOW THE STATE LIMITSPUBLIC GATHERINGS TO NO MORETHAN 50 PEOPLE."TO ORGANIZE OR PROMOTEGATHERINGS WITH THE TICKETS ORFEE AS IF IT'S A BUSINESS ISBUSINESS AS USUAL THAT'S JUSTPLAIN IRRESPONSIBLE THE VIRUSDOESN'T CARE ABOUT SOMEBODY'SDEFINITION OR LOOPHOLES CALL ITA GATHERING AND ASSEMBLY THESCIENCE PREVAILS."THE LAS VEGAS METRO POLICEDEPARTMENT SAYS ITS PLANS FORTONIGHT REMAIN UNCHANGED.DEPUTY CHIEF KELLY MCMAHILLSAYING THEY'LL HAVE 12-HUNDREDOFFICERS ON THE STRIP..AND ANOTHER 200 DOWNTOWN.RIGHT NOW IT APPEARS THEWEBSITE WHERE YOU CAN PURCHASEYOUR TICKETS FOR THE FREMONTSTREET EXPERIENCE IS DOWN-WE'RE NOT SURE IF IT'S BECAUSEOF WEBSITE GLITCHES OR ..SOLD OUT TICKETS.IF YOU PLAN ON GOING TO THESTRIP TO CELBRATE TONIGHT--REMEMBER --- GLASS, LARGE BAGSAND STROLLERS ARE NOT ALLOWED