COVID-19: 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi,' PM Modi chants new mantra

After laying foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot in Gujarat on December 31 via video concerning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 31 gave a new slogan to fight against COVID-19.

He said, "Earlier, I said, 'Dawai nahi toh dheelai nahi'.

Now, I am saying 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai (caution) bhi'.

Our mantra for the year 2021 is 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi'."


