COVID-19: 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi,' PM Modi chants new mantra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot in Gujarat on December 31 via video concerning. As per an official statement, 201 acres of land has been provided by the government for the project. It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1195 crores and is expected to be completed by the mid of 2022. The hospital will be equipped with 750-beds and will have 125 MBBS seats. State Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present during the inaugural ceremony.
After laying foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot in Gujarat on December 31 via video concerning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the year 2020 has taught us 'Swasthya hi sampada hai' (Health is Wealth) very well. He said, "Swasthya hi sampada hai', the year 2020 has taught us this well. It has been a year full of challenges."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 31 said as the number of new cases of COVID-19 infection in the country is decreasing now, India is preparing to run the world's largest vaccination program in the next year (2021).He said, "The number of new cases of COVID-19 infection in the country is decreasing now. We are preparing to run the world's largest vaccination program in the next year."
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on December 19, reached RIMS Hospital in Ranchi to meet his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. He said that Lalu Yadav's kidney is functioning at 25 per cent. Yadav also lambasted at Nitish Kumar by saying that there is no law and order in the state and Kumar is tired now. Lalu Prasad Yadav has been in jail since December 23, 2017 after his conviction in the fodder scam cases. After health complications, Lalu was shifted to RIMS and then to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Yadav was referred back to RIMS after AIIMS doctors declared him fit in 2018.
