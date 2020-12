Education Secretary says exams will go ahead

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said that students will sit their exams despite a delayed return to school in January.

Asked if exams will definitely go ahead for pupils sitting their GCSEs and A-Levels, Mr Williamson said: "Absolutely.

On January 4, all year 11 and year 13 pupils will be starting their remote education after the Christmas break.” Report by Patelr.

