Watch: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visit clinic ahead of their child’s birth

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli were spotted visiting a doctor's clinic in Mumbai.

Photos of the couple, who are expecting their first child in January, were soon shared online.

On the same day, Virat and Anushka was spotted for a second time in the city.

The celebrity couple reportedly visited a new apartment they’ve purchased in Juhu.

Anushka waved at the photographers as she stepped out of her car with Virat in tow.

Post lockdown, the Bollywood actor was being spotted frequently on doctor visits.

Anushka has reportedly said she plans on returning to work four months after her delivery.

Meanwhile, Virat is on paternity leave from India Cricket Team which is touring Australia.