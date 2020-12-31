Kerala govt doing 'futile' exercise by passing resolution against farm laws: V Muraleedharan

As the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against the three contentious farm laws brought by the Centre on December 31, V Muraleedharan said that it is a 'futile exercise' as law has been passed by Parliament.

"Kerala Assembly is doing a futile exercise because the law has been passed by Parliament.

It is like going against the general view of the whole country," said V Muraleedharan.

He added, "If Kerala govt is so particular that every farmer should sell his produce as per APMC Act, Kerala should enact such a law.

GoI has brought this law to give better remuneration to farmers."