Businesses can apply for more Covid-19 relief grants

New tonight at 6 - there is now more financial help for struggling businesses in california.

They can apply starting today.

The money for the california small business covid-19 relief grant comes from the state.

Businesses that already applied for "p-p-p" loans or other local grants are still eligible.

Geraldine whittmore owns memory lane antiques and vintage.

She says business has been pretty bad the past few months—even dipping into her savings to stay afloat.

Whittmore plans to apply for some of the grant money.

We're still in need and there are so many people and businesses that are in bad, bad need.

I was looking forward to it because we were not able to get any of the other loans so this one we're looking forward to it.

Businesses can get as little as 5 thousand dollars up to 25- thousand dollars depending on their revenue.

Business owners have until next friday, january 8th to apply.

There will be another round to apply.

But those dates have not yet been set.

