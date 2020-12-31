Devotees flock to Shirdi to seek blessings ahead of New Year
Devotees flocked to Shirdi to end their year with the blessings from Sai Baba.

2020 has been a very tough year due to the pandemic.

Several cyclones also jolted the nation.

Devotees prayed to Sai Baba for a prosperous new year.