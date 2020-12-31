Devotees flock to Shirdi to seek blessings ahead of New Year

Devotees flocked to Shirdi to end their year with the blessings from Sai Baba.
2020 has been a very tough year due to the pandemic.
Several cyclones also jolted the nation.
Devotees prayed to Sai Baba for a prosperous new year.
