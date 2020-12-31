WEB EXTRA: Happy New Year In Australia

It is already 2021 in some parts of the world.
Check out the fireworks shows that helped New Zealand and Australia ring in the new year.
It is already 2021 in some parts of the world.
Check out the fireworks shows that helped New Zealand and Australia ring in the new year.
Boston Dynamics released a video of some of their robots dancing to celebrate a happier new year.
Confetti was flying in New York's Times Square on Tuesday. Organizers did their annual test before the big event on New Year's Eve..