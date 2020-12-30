WEB EXTRA: Air BNB Safety

With a surge in coronavirus cases, Air BNB is taking new steps to keep large groups from ringing in the new year in vacation rentals.
Nichelle Medina has a look at the restrictions aimed at discouraging unauthorized house parties.
With a surge in coronavirus cases, Air BNB is taking new steps to keep large groups from ringing in the new year in vacation rentals.
Nichelle Medina has a look at the restrictions aimed at discouraging unauthorized house parties.
Volkswagen ID 3 launch
Steve Cropley rounds up the big stories from the year's biggest motor show; plus video, pictures..