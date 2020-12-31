Minneapolis Police Kill Man During Traffic Stop

Minneapolis police shot and killed a man during a traffic stop.
It’s the first police-involved death in the city since George Floyd’s death in May, which sparked nationwide protests.
Police say a driver was a felony suspect who opened fire during a traffic stop Wednesday night. The shooting sparked new tensions..
Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said a fatal shooting took place Wednesday evening during a traffic stop involving a "felony..