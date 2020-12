Drakeford pays tribute to Covid-19 response in New Year’s Day message

The First Minister of Wales has paid tribute to the country’s response to thecoronavirus pandemic in his New Year’s Day message.

Mark Drakeford describedthe “huge collective effort” seen in Wales through 2020, with families andneighbours supporting each other and volunteers helping those who wereshielding and vulnerable.

He said frontline workers, from NHS staff toshopworkers, had made the country proud.