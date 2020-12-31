Fatal Minneapolis police shooting sparks protests

[NFA] Minneapolis Police shot and killed a man in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop in the southern part of the city late on Wednesday, in the first killing by a member of the department since the death of George Floyd, authorities said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said in a press briefing that the man was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with the officers.

"Deputy officers were conducting a traffic stop with a felony suspect.

Initial witness statements indicate that the subject involved in this traffic stop fired first at Minneapolis Police officers, who then exchanged gun fire with the suspect.

The subject of the stop was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel." He also said that the officers' body cameras were turned on and added that the video would be released on Thursday, while an investigation into the shooting is already underway.

Details about the identity, background or race of the man who was shot were not immediately known.

Protesters gathered outside of a gas station near the shooting as authorities urged them to avoid any "destructive criminal behavior." Minneapolis saw widespread protests against police brutality and racism that gradually spread across the United States and the rest of the world following the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.