Wedding Bells Have Rung For Jonathan Van Ness

On New Year’s Eve, 'Queer Eye for the Straight Guy' hair guru Jonathan Van Ness revealed he's recently tied the knot with his 'best friend.'

HuffPost reports People and other outlets have identified Mark Peacock as Van Ness's new spouse.

Van Ness's Instagram post didn't name Peacock--a filmmaker and London native--specifically.

Still, it drew enthusiastic responses from a number of famous pals, including other 'Queer Eye' stars like Karamo Brown and Tan France.

Van Ness is genderqueer and nonbinary.

He was previously in a relationship with Wilco Froneman.

The pair split in December 2018.