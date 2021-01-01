5pm Stimulus Battle 12.31.2020

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is signaling that there will be no additional stimulus checks to go out after the approved $600 checks.

As americans wait for their $600 stimulus check.... expected to hit bank accounts over the next two days... senate majority leader mitch mcconnell is signaling that will be the last stimulus checks to go out.

mcconnell has rejected another attempt by democrats... and some fellow republicans..

To force a vote on a standalone bill for $2,000 covid-19 relief checks.

President donald trump pushed for the increase but mcconnell dismissed the idea of bigger "survival checks," saying the money would go to plenty of american households that just don't need it and to quote: "the rich friends of democrats."

That was meant with swift criticism from the other side of the aisle.

sen.

mitch mcconnell senate majority leader socialism for rich people is a terribly way to help american families who are struggling.

So let me say that again, borrowing from our grandkids to do socialism for rich people is a terrible way to get help families who need it.

sen.

chuck schumer senate minority leader "when corporations get a blanket tax break.

That's fine by the republican majority.

When the average american gets a little help from their government.

It's poorly targeted."

the senate is expected to hold a rare weekend session to override trump's veto of the defense authorization act.