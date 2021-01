How To Check The Status Of Your $600 Stimulus Check

The second round of stimulus checks began rolling out through direct deposit this week.

The Internal Revenue Service says the Get My Payment tool is for checking the status of your payment.

The tool itself should become available “in a few days", according to Gizmodo.

The agency said that the $600 stimulus checks are for qualifying U.S. adults.

Paper checks would be mailed beginning Wednesday.

Adults with an adjusted gross income of up to $75,000 are eligible for individual payments of $600.