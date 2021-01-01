Essential Workers Ring In 2021 In Mostly Empty Times Square

The COVID pandemic changed our lives and is now changing how we celebrate the last night of 2020.
Spectators are missing from Times Square this year, but there's still hope in the air as we look forward to 2021; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
The COVID pandemic changed our lives and is now changing how we celebrate the last night of 2020.
Spectators are missing from Times Square this year, but there's still hope in the air as we look forward to 2021; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Across the globe, people are ringing in the new year
After a century, the world population faced a new pandemic that fast spread globally, affecting individuals both physically and..