Worldview 2021 New Year's 12.31.20

The end to a year unlike any other.

Darryl forges is in new york city's times square, where there's a smaller celebration in honor of healthcare heroes and essential workers.

--reporter pkg-as follows-- in australia and thailand moscow and dubai france and ireland the world celebrating the end of a year unlike any other... and looking forward to what the future has in store boris johnson/british prime minister: "i believe 2021 is, above all, the year when we will eventually do those everyday things that now seem lost in the past."

It's been exactly a year since mysterious cases of sickness were first reported to the world health organization.

Over the following 365 days -- covid-19 touched all corners of the earth -- and changed our way of life.

Jacqueline vera/nyc resident: "this is surreal" in the city that never sleeps... quiet streets new yorkers eager to see 2020 in the rearview mirror greg mazza/staten island resident: "thank god it's over, start fresh tomorrow" for nearly 120 years, revelers have gathered in times square to ring in the new year, but, but in early 2020, new york city was an epicenter of the panandemic tommy casale/brooklyn resident: "hopefully it'll be a better year, stamp the virus out and get on with our lives" so in lieu of crowds and all-night parties, an event to honor workers who dedicated their lives to serving during the crisis paul nebb/emt: "i'm really happy to be here as one of the select few who get to kick 2020 out the door."

But as the u-s hits grim new milestones in the pandemic the country-- and the world-- wait in anticipation for the shining ball to drop and bring with it better days ahead.

Mayor bill de blasio / -d- new york: