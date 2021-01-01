Teacher of the Week 'Thank You Teachers' 1012021

Cody Adams with a recap and thank to all teachers of 2020.

C1 3 had to adapt and change the way we typically do things.

Teachers have adapted perhaps more than most.

That's why we honor teachers here at abc 36.

Cody adams has more in a special year end teacher of the week.

We made it.

It wasn't easy.

And a lot of the time it wasn't fun.

But we made it.

We've all had a hard year in one way or another.

But you teachers have stepped up and done more than many of us can even imagine.

That's why we teamed up with the parent teacher store to say thank you.

Whether you were homeschool or teaching in the classroom or virtual or back to the classroom and then virtual again.... no matter the task you handled it and then some, like you always do.

So thank you.

Thank you for caring for the children from afar.

Thank you for answering texts, emails, and phonecalls no matter the time of day or night.

Thanks for helping us parents keep from going insane.

And thank you for being the constant that we can count on, knowing that no matter the situation or circumstances that you will be there helping mold the minds of the future.

2020 has been long.

But now its over.

And even though we don't know what 2021 holds... we do know you're there.

If you know a teacher going above and beyond... and you know you do.

In lexington... with a big thank you... cody adams abc 36 news.

