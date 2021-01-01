GST collection in December reaches all-time high of over Rs.1.15 Lakh Cr in revenue | Oneindia News

Goods and Services Tax collection in the month of December as the month saw a record collection of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

In fact, the revenues for the month of December 2020 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month in 2019.

In November 2020, the GST collection had crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

The highest jump in the GST collection was witnessed in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, with a growth of 68 per cent year on year, the collection during the month of December 2019 was Rs 154 crore and in 2020, it stood at Rs 259 crore.