Pope pushes through nerve pain to give new year’s blessing

Pope Francis has ushered in 2021 with a traditional Angelus blessing from thepapal library, pushing through nerve pain that forced him to skip new yearceremonies in St Peter’s Basilica.

The Pope appeared relaxed as he stood at alectern in the Apostolic Palace wishing the faithful watching via video “ayear of peace, a year of hope”.

He smiled into the camera as he repeated hiscustomary sign-off, “don’t forget to pray for me”, and wishing everyone “agood lunch”.