Shower chances return into the weekend, better chance next week

GOOD MORNINGDRY AND SEASONAL WEATHERWILL PREVAIL THROUGH NEWYEARúS DAY.

HOWEVER, LIGHTRAIN RETURNS TO THE NORTHBAY FRIDAYNIGHT INTO SATURDAYMORNING.

ALTHOUGH A FELIGHT SHOWERS MIGHTBE POSSIBLE THROUGHSATURDAY NIGHT, THE NEXTMORE SUBSTANTIALSTORM SYSTEM WILL SPREADRAIN ACROSS THE REGION LATESUNDAY NIGHTINTO MONDAY.

BRIEF DRYINGTUESDAY BEFORE ANOTHERSYSTEM WILL TAKEAIM AT THE REGION ONWEDNESDAY..REST OF TONIGHT...MOSTLYCLEAR EXCEPT PATCHY FOG ANDFROST.

LOWSIN THE MID 30S TO LOWER 40S.EAST WINDS AROUND 5 MPH..FRIDAY...SUNNY IN THEMORNING THEN BECOMINGMOSTLY CLOUDY.PATCHY FROST IN THE MORNING.HIGHS IN THE LOWER 60S.

EASTWINDS5 TO 10 MPH...BECOMINGNORTHWEST IN THEAFTERNOON..FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLYCLOUDY.

AREAS OF FOG AFTERMIDNIGHT.

LOWSAROUND 40.

NORTHWEST WINDSAROUND 5 MPH...BECOMINGSOUTHEASTAFTER MIDNIGHT..SATURDAY...MOSTLYCLOUDY.

PATCHY FOG IN THEMORNING.

A SLIGHTCHANCE OF RAIN.

HIGHS IN THEUPPER 50S TO MID 60S.SOUTHEASTWINDS 5 TO 10 MPH...BECOMINGWEST IN THE AFTERNOON.CHANCE OFRAIN 20 PERCENT..SATURDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY.A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN INTHE EVENING.PATCHY FOG.

LOWS IN THE MID40S.

LIGHTWINDS...BECOMING SOUTHAROUND 5 MPH AFTER MIDNIGHT.CHANCE OF RAIN 20 PERCENT..SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY.HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MID60S..SUNDAY NIGHT ANDMONDAY...RAIN LIKELY.LOWS IN THE UPPER 40S.HIGHS NEAR 60..MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLYCLOUDY IN THE EVENING THENBECOMING PARTLYCLOUDY.

A CHANCE OF RAIN.LOWS IN THE LOWER 40S..TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY.HIGHS IN THE LOWER 60S..TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLYCLOUDY IN THE EVENING THENBECOMINGMOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOWS AROUND40..WEDNESDAY...M