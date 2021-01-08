NBC 26 weather forecast

The weekend is looking gray and cloudy with highs in the lower 30s and light winds.

Sunday might be a better opportunity to see some pockets of sunshine, but the overall forecast is calling for mostly cloudy to cloudy skies.

We could see some flurries or a passing snow shower on Monday, otherwise cloudy skies will stick around through Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid 30s.

The next chance of precipitation will come on Thursday with a clipper sweeping through from Canada.

Right now it’s showing us seeing some light snow, followed by light rain because we will be on the warm section of this clipper.

Overall the pattern is calling for near to above average temperatures for the next two weeks.

Not much will change until we see a change in the weather pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Right now with a jet stream entering the Pacific Coast and splitting to a northern stream into Canada and a southern stream across the lower United States we are sitting in between with no big weather systems to really mix this stagnant air mass out of here.