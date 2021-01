Mayim Bialik's New Show Is A "Bore"

Mayim Bialik is back in a new show called "Call Me Kat." Bialik's show is on Fox.

It's about a woman named Kat who opens a Cat Cafe.

The show is getting abysmal reviews.

CNN's Brian Lowry says the show is "tired", "dated", "predictable", "a big bore", "tedious."