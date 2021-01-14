Jim Parsons And Mayim Bialik Reunite On 'Ellen'
Jim Parsons And Mayim Bialik Reunite On 'Ellen'

Former "The Big Bang Theory" co-stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reunite on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to discuss their new sitcom, "Call Me Kat".

Plus, Parsons opens up about his COVID-19 diagnosis alongside his husband Todd Spiewak last March.