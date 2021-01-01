Polar Plunge Raises Money for Suicide Prevention

Thousand mark.

Dozens of people in florence jumped into the frigid tennessee river for the polar plunge.

This polar plunge is different because it raising money for suicide prevention.

Organizers didn't hit their goal this year because of the pandemic but said each dollar raised is an accomplishment.

Melissa miles- we didn't have any sponsors like we normally do so it's a lot lower but were just proud to raise a dollar really.

This year josh and melissa miles helped raise 2,800 dollars that will go to the american foundation for suicide prevention but this event almost didn't happen because of the pandemic.

Josh miles- we don't want to spread the covid but we've seen first hand and through studies that this isolation and fear, and everything going on in the world right now has increased the normal mental health problems 10-fold.

Josh miles is a veteran too and said he started this five years ago to raise awareness about veteran suicide but it's grown since then but their message has stayed the same.

Miles- it's a message of empathy.

If you get people together than can relate to one another then they are more likely to help one another.

We don't want people to feel alone because most everyone has felt alone at some point in your life when in reality you're not.

There are people out there that will love and help you and support you.

He said things can get bad but they will always get better.

