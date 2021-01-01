Dozens in Florence plunge into the new year for a good cause

It's a new year, a new day, and an unseasonably warm day to take the polar plunge.

A lot of poeple told me they couldn't believe how lucky they got with this beautiful day.

It's normall pretty cold when people jump into the tennessee river on new years day.

This polar plunge is a bit different though.

It raises money for suicide prevention.

This year covid did take a toll on the fundraising part but every dollar counts.

People came from all over and all ages to take a dip.

One person said this dip signals a new year and happier times ahead.

It is for me and a lot of people i came down here with.

We've all been struggling through our own personal things we've been going through this year the plunge raised 2,800 dollars that will go to the american foundation for suicide prevention.

Veteran josh miles started this event five years ago to raise awareness about veteran suicide.

Since then it's grown every year.

