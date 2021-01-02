Oregon healthcare worker has severe allergic reaction to Moderna vaccine

The Oregon Health Authority said that a hospital worker in Wallowa County was hospitalized after having a reaction to the Moderna vaccine.

The o-h-a says the employee at wallowa memorial hospital experienced anaphylaxis after receiving a first dose of the vaccine this week.

The oregon health authority said vaccines for covid can cause mild to moderate side effects in some people.

This can include pain and swelling on the arm and sometimes fever -- chills -- tiredness and headache.

In rare cases,