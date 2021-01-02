Watch: In PPE, Covid positive patients celebrate new year with ITBP personnel

ITBP personnel were seen celebrating new year with Covid patients.

The personnel gathered at Delhi's Sardar Patel Covid care centre.

Two Covid-19 patients were seen cutting cake wearing PPE kits.

ITBP is running the Covid care centre in Delhi.

This Covid centre is the world’s largest with 10,000 bed capacity.

Earlier, BSF soldiers were seen celebrating the new year in Jammu and Kashmir.

The soldiers in Poonch district were seen celebrating together.

BSF soldiers cut the cake and danced together to welcome the new year.